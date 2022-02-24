A Livingston man accused in the October ambush killing of a state trooper and a family member in Ascension Parish no longer faces criminal charges in East Baton Rouge Parish stemming from the multi-parish rampage.
Citing the ongoing capital murder prosecution against Matthew Mire in Ascension, a prosecutor on Thursday dismissed attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice counts against him in East Baton Rouge.
Mire, 31, had pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.
April Leon, an assistant district attorney in East Baton Rouge, told 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose that the Ascension double-homicide case is the lead case against Mire and will be tried first.
Leon added that the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office reserves the right to reinstate the East Baton Rouge charges, if necessary, once the cases in Ascension and Livingston parishes are resolved.
The victim of the attempted murder count in East Baton Rouge is another state trooper at whom Mire allegedly shot. Leon said the trooper consented to what prosecutors did Thursday.
"Therefore, the state dismisses without prejudice reserving its right to reinstitute prosecution as prescribed by law and also with the consent of the victim," she told the judge.
One of Mire's attorneys, Louisiana Capital Assistance Center lawyer Russell Barksdale, attended the hearing but declined comment afterward.
Ascension prosecutors announced in December that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mire in the shooting deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, 47, and Pamela Adair, 37.
Mire has pleaded not guilty in Ascension to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and other charges.
He has been given a Sept. 12 trial date by 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg.
Mire is accused of wounding three people early on Oct. 9 in Ascension and Livingston parishes.
The incidents prompted a daylong search along Hoo Shoo Too Road in southeastern East Baton Rouge. Because of radio silence maintained by state police during the search, no one was aware that Gaubert had been shot until several hours after his killing.
The first shootings occurred at French Settlement in Livingston, then Mire ambushed Gaubert while he did paperwork while parked in his patrol car not far from where Adair lived off Airline Highway in Ascension, police have said. After Adair was shot, Mire shot at law officers chasing him in East Baton Rouge, authorities said.