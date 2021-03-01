A young man who claims he fatally shot his father in self-defense in their Shenandoah home following years of abuse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of negligent homicide.

Anthony Templet, who was 17 at the time of the June 2019 shooting, had been booked with manslaughter after the incident but indicted on a second-degree murder charge that could have carried a sentence of life in prison.

Baton Rouge teen pleads not guilty to shooting father; faces second-degree murder charge A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting his father during an argument in their Shenandoah home on June 3 pleaded not guilty Monday …

Under the terms of an agreement between the state and Templet's attorneys, state District Judge Tarvald Smith gave Templet a suspended five-year prison term and put him on probation for the same amount of time.

Manslaughter would have been punishable by up to 40 years behind bars.

Templet told authorities he shot his father, Burt Templet, during an argument.

Anthony Templet's attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, had argued at a prior hearing that the teen suffered “long-term systemic abuse … at the hands of his father.” He said Templet shot his father to avoid “serious bodily harm.”

Templet was accused of retrieving two handguns from his father's bedroom and firing multiple shots during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives but claimed his father was the aggressor.

"His father stumbled backwards towards the bathroom, and asked Anthony to stop," deputies wrote in the report. "Anthony stated that he did not comply with his father's plea" and instead fired two more rounds that "caused his father to fall onto the bathroom floor."

Templet called 911 after the shooting and reported he had shot and killed his father. The teen later told detectives that his father didn't threaten him and was unarmed, according to police reports about the shooting. He also described their relationship as dysfunctional.

Baton Rouge teen accused of killing father was isolated, abused for years, attorney says An attorney for the 17-year-old arrested in his father's slaying earlier this month claims there is an extensive history of child abuse that c…

Ambeau has said Burt Templet had for years isolated his son from other family members, forbidden him from attending school and often physically abused him.