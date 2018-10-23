A Baker man described by a prosecutor as a "master manipulator" was convicted Tuesday of raping two young girls and committing a sex crime against another over the span of a decade.
Terence Roshell Dawson, 43, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and one count each of sexual battery, oral sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Aggravated rape carries a mandatory term of life in prison.
“This case was about the three victims who finally got their day in court to describe the ordeal that they suffered at the hands of this defendant,” East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. “Although this verdict is welcomed by them, it will only begin their healing process.”
State District Judge Fred Crifasi will sentence Dawson on Feb. 12. He is being held without bail.
The East Baton Rouge Parish jury deliberated about 90 minutes before unanimously finding Dawson guilty on each count.
Prosecutor Melissa Morvant told the jury that Dawson used candy, ice cream and fried chicken to bribe the girls to engage in sexual acts with him, leaving behind "shattered childhoods."
Morvant urged the jury to "end the secrets" and "give those girls back their voice."
Lindsay Blouin, one of Dawson’s attorneys, told the jury that Dawson has the virus that causes AIDS and his body is scarred from lesions, but the girls didn't mention seeing lesions on him — only a birthmark.
Blouin also noted none of the girls is HIV positive like Dawson.
"This is a case of science versus words," she argued. "Science doesn't lie."
Morvant, who said there was evidence Dawson used condoms, also noted oral sex has the lowest HIV transmission rate.
"Those girls are not on trial,” she stressed to the jury. “The girls told the truth.”
Morvant said Dawson told one of the girls the sexual acts were merely acts of love.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the cases.