An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday on second-degree murder in the April 30 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also charged Tedric Stevenson, who was 17 when he allegedly killed Bobby Duncan Jr. on South 18th Street, with obstruction of justice, accusing him of tampering with evidence.

Police believe Stevenson, of 1825 Spanish Town Road, shot Duncan after an altercation. Duncan was shot while riding his bicycle. He was shot in the head.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Louisiana Avenue, a few blocks north of Government Street.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Stevenson would face a possible term of life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.