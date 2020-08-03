Baton Rouge rap artist Lit Yoshi pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in two shootings, on April 6 and July 4, that left three adults and two young children injured.

An attorney for Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, 21, said the rapper's family was expected to post his $1.82 million bond later Monday.

Edwards intends to move to south Florida, lawyer Ron Haley said, and state District Judge Tarvald Smith said he was fine with that. He said if Edwards is released from jail the rapper needs to stay away from Baton Rouge except for family emergencies and court dates.

Smith, who set Edwards' bond million last week, reiterated Monday that the rapper will be allowed to record music but won't be allowed to make any social media postings. He also cannot appear in any videos.

Firearms won't be allowed where he stays.

Smith asked Edwards what will happen if he violates the judge's order.

"I'll be back here," the rapper, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and a blue mask, said.

"You're damn right!" the judge replied.

Edwards' next court date is Nov. 9.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office charged Edwards on Thursday with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a Fourth of July drive-by shooting and another shooting three months earlier on April 6.

The penalty for attempted first-degree murder is 10-50 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers testified at Edwards' bond hearing last week that the two shootings appeared to be gang-related. Officers described Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG, or Top Boy Gorilla, gang that has been feuding with the NBA (Never Broke Again) and BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) gangs.

Edwards also is charged in the April 6 and July 4 shootings with two counts each of illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count of assault by drive-by shooting.

Edwards also was charged by prosecutors last week with aggravated assault with a firearm in a June 25 incident.

Additionally, he's charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance stemming from a Feb. 28 incident. He's further charged with discharging a firearm from a car during an April 2019 incident.

Haley has said the evidence against Edwards is largely circumstantial.

Two adults and two small children were injured in the July 4 shooting in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Road. The victims' vehicle was similar to a car used by a high-ranking NBA member, authorities said last week.

The man injured in the shooting three months earlier in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive is a well-known NBA gang member, authorities said.

At the time of the recent shootings, Edwards was out on bond after being arrested in December 2019 on a count of attempted first-degree murder in an April 2019 shooting at the AM Mart in the 2400 block of Highland Road. No one was struck in what authorities believe was a gang-related shooting.