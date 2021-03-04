A Baton Rouge teenager was indicted Thursday in the November shooting death of a teen whose body was found behind a shed in Shenandoah two weeks after he was shot and went missing in that area.
Dayne Amman, 18, of the 16000 block of Cold Harbour Avenue, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Coby Beauchamp, 19, and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.
Amman told sheriff's deputies he fired a rifle at Beauchamp on Nov. 1 for allegedly trespassing on his property, which runs parallel to Harpers Ferry Avenue. Beauchamp fled after the shots were fired, according to booking documents. Amman was arrested that day on an attempted second-degree murder count.
After that incident, deputies searched the area around Amman's residence but could not find Beauchamp — or any evidence that he was hit by gunfire. Booking documents show detectives found a shoe they believe belonged to Beauchamp, but nothing else. They could not find spent shell casings, either.
However, during another search of the area Nov. 13, detectives received a tip from another witness that Beauchamp had run between two houses. When detectives searched that area, they found Beauchamp's body in a small space between a shed and a fence in the backyard of a home on Harpers Ferry.
Beauchamp died from multiple gunshot wounds. His family has said they were not taken seriously in their efforts to locate him. They feel authorities dismissed their concerns due to the young man's prior criminal history. He was arrested on simple burglary and related counts in 2018 and 2020.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has said they did everything in their power to find him.
The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.