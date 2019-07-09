An aggressive and "over the top" Matthew Naquin is to blame for the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of LSU fraternity pledge Max Gruver at the Phi Delta Theta house, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday.

But Naquin's lead attorney told the six jurors and two alternates that while the 18-year-old Gruver's death was tragic, it shouldn't be pinned on the 21-year-old Naquin.

Gruver died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity, authorities have said. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana, an autopsy revealed.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson said Naquin ripped up Gruver's bid card, made it his personal mission to keep Gruver out of the fraternity and forced him to drink 190-proof liquor — what she called poison — at the hazing event the night of Sept. 13, 2017.

+5 In fatal LSU hazing case, jury can hear that defendant didn't want victim in fraternity, judge says A jury will be allowed to hear testimony that a former LSU student charged in the fatal 2017 alcohol-related hazing of Phi Delta Theta pledge …

Two days earlier, Naquin had been warned by his fraternity brothers to tone down his interaction with pledges, Johnson said.

McLindon noted that several of Naquin's former fraternity brothers "cut deals" with prosecutors and will testify against him.

"Matthew Naquin did not kill Maxwell Gruver. Max Gruver died, but nobody killed him," McLindon said during his opening statement at Naquin's negligent homicide trial.

Johnson acknowledged that Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, drank alcohol in social settings and smoked marijuana in his brief time on LSU's campus.

An autopsy detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

McLindon said witnesses told investigators that after the hazing event had concluded upstairs at the fraternity house, Gruver went downstairs and chugged more liquor before going to sleep on a couch. He was found dead the next morning.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The verdict must be unanimous.

Dalton Babineaux, who was president of Phi Delta Theta's LSU chapter in the fall of 2017, testified Tuesday that Naquin's poor treatment of pledges leading up to Gruver's death was in violation of the fraternity's hazing policy.

Prosecutors have said multiple witnesses reported that Naquin targeted Gruver and was central to the hazing event. Some witnesses also told investigators that Gruver drank excessively and used marijuana in the month he was at LSU. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled last week that the jury can hear evidence of Gruver’s alleged alcohol and drug use.

+3 Maxwell Gruver's alleged substance abuse can be used in LSU hazing case, state Supreme Court says Defense lawyers for a former LSU student charged in the hazing-related death of Maxwell Gruver can raise at trial Gruver's alleged heavy drink…

Naquin's former LSU roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing and agreed to testify at the trial. Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, is cooperating with prosecutors and also will testify at the trial. Prosecutors said they’ll decide later whether to prosecute him.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into Gruver’s death.

The trial is expected to last into next week.

+6 Two former LSU students plead no contest in hazing death of Max Gruver Two former LSU students pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruve…