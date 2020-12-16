A Plaquemine man was indicted Wednesday in the January shooting death of a Baton Rouge man outside the victim's home.

Michael Wayne Creel Jr., 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Daniel Lewis, 25, on Pocasset Street. The indictment was returned by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Arrest made after Baton Rouge man shot, killed outside his Pocasset Street residence A man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting early Wednesday outside the victim's house on Pocasset Street.

Creel's arrest report says he dropped off a female masseuse at Lewis' house on Jan. 15 so she could give Lewis a massage in exchange for money. Creel remained in the vehicle.

After a short time, Lewis and another man came back outside and approached the SUV, at which point Creel fired multiple rounds from inside the vehicle, striking the victim, Baton Rouge police detectives wrote in their report.

Creel, who fled the scene, also was indicted on counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was previously convicted of drug distribution.

Police said their accusations against Creel are based on witness statements and surveillance video that shows the shooting, which occurred around 3:10 a.m.

Creel, of the 59000 block of Belleview Road in Plaquemine, faces a mandatory term of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.