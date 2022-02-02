A federal judge has approved a settlement in a class action lawsuit that alleges bail practices in the 19th Judicial District Court discriminate against poor people.
The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, claims hundreds of poor people languish in pretrial detention in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison simply because they cannot pay the bail that has been set as the condition for their release.
Four people who were incarcerated in the local jail filed the lawsuit against several judges and a commissioner in the 19th JDC, among others. The plaintiffs were arrested for relatively minor crimes and saddled with a bail amount they could not afford to pay.
A settlement among the named plaintiffs in the case and the judges was reached earlier this year. Chief Judge Shelly Dick heard testimony from two of the plaintiffs and three community members in court Wednesday morning before approving the settlement.
"Today has been a good day for justice in this city," Dick said.
Under the terms of the settlement, information about income, expenses, and other issues that affect a defendant's ability to pay bail will be given to the judge or commissioner who will consider conditions of release. Attorneys for the defendants will also have access to the information that the court uses to make that decision.
Those who are not released will have a hearing within 48 hours following arrest where a judge or commissioner will ensure they are represented by a lawyer and allow attorneys to argue about conditions for release.
Ashley White, who works for the Bail Project and spoke during the hearing in favor of the settlement, said the administrative changes could be "life-saving."
"My heart is a little lighter," she said. "I can breathe a little easier."