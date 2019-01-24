A 46-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday on second-degree murder in the September shooting death of his roommate.

Harry D. Nelson had recently moved out of a nursing home and into the Jefferson Avenue home of Zirandall Turner, 42, who was found dead in his living room Sept. 22, police have said.

Nelson had threatened Turner in the week before the shooting, saying he was going to shoot him, according to an arrest report.

On the night of the shooting, Turner was sitting in a chair in his living room when Nelson "told the victim he would rather shoot him instead of someone else," the report says. Nelson then shot Turner multiple times.

Less than a week after the shooting, the home in the 4800 block of Jefferson was destroyed in an arson fire, investigators said. Nelson was in jail at the time.

His case is assigned to state District Judge Mike Erwin.