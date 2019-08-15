Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was released from jail in Baton Rouge early Thursday after a judge ordered him to serve 90 days following multiple motions from prosecutors to revoke his probation in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case, alleging he had violated its conditions several times in recent months.
NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was involved in a fatal shootout in Miami this Mother's Day that resulted in the death of a bystander. That incident reinvigorated efforts from Baton Rouge prosecutors to get him behind bars. He's also facing legal troubles in other states, including two arrests out of Georgia, one involving domestic violence allegations.
Gaulden, 19, was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to online jail records.
His attorney James Manasseh said Gaulden was the victim of an assassination attempt during the Miami shootout. Gunmen opened fire on the rapper and several of his associates outside the Trump International Hotel and Gaulden's girlfriend was shot in the shoulder. Legally armed members of his entourage returned fire, killing a bystander. Miami-Dade police said no members of the group will be charged because they acted in self defense.
On June 21, State District Judge Bonnie Jackson sentenced Gaulden to 90 days in jail and banned the rapper from giving any performances for the next 14 months. Gaulden had been behind bars since May 17 before his release Thursday.
The judge had given Gaulden a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put him on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty earlier that year to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge. She has continued revisit the conditions of his probation, most recently considering whether to revoke it entirely and send Gaulden to prison for 10 years.
The judge decided in June not to revoke his probation, but did sentence him to the 90 days jail time in response to prosecutors' claims that he violated multiple conditions of the arrangement, including social media use, gun possession and associating with certain individuals.