A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday.
Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Grayer filed taxes for more than 950 people between 2015, 2016, and 2017. But, when she filed her own taxes, she knowingly understated how much income she made from her business, the statement said.
Federal officials said they were able to find $180,000 worth of unpaid taxes between 2015 and 2020.