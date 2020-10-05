The state board that investigates allegations of misconduct among Louisiana lawyers has reprimanded the district attorney for the Felicianas after determining that a lawsuit he filed against the West Feliciana Parish Council and some of its members constituted a conflict of interest.

The disciplinary action stems from a 2017 lawsuit Sam D’Aquilla filed against the West Feliciana Parish Council and four of its members, according to disciplinary records obtained through an open records request on Monday. D'Aquilla is the District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, which covers East and West Feliciana Parish.

D’Aquilla’s lawsuit alleged the council violated the parish’s home rule charter and state open meetings laws when the members voted to remove people serving on various boards and commissions without publicly disclosing the matter on its meeting agenda.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel said that, because D'Aquilla had represented the parish council in the past, the lawsuit created a conflict of interest and violated his duty to a former client, according to the report.

D'Aquilla said in an interview Monday that the three people removed from their positions couldn’t afford lawyers to challenge the council’s actions, which he maintained broke state and local rules.

“I was trying to do a good thing because some people can’t really afford the justice system,” he said. “I feel like they were being discriminated against.”

Before the Disciplinary Board held hearings, D’Aquilla and the board reached an agreement requiring the longtime prosecutor to pay all costs and fees but that the infraction didn't rise to the level of suspension or revoking his ability to practice law.

Instead, D'Aquilla received a public reprimand, which goes on his record but carries no additional penalties or suspensions.

Details of attorney disciplinary cases are often open to the public, but little information was initially released about what led to the investigation or his reprimand. While some cases of attorney disciplinary proceedings include details of allegations, investigation findings and other materials, D'Aquila's was limited to a few brief sentences in a Supreme Court summary Sept. 29.

Then, five justices voted to uphold the sanction and two voted against. One of the dissenters wanted a stiffer penalty.

When the matter was before the disciplinary panel, five of seven board members approved the agreement, and one of the two members who rejected the agreement said the punishment was too lenient.

In its order last week, the state Supreme Court said that, during the investigation, D'Aquilla "made a false statement of material fact to the ODC."

D’Aquilla has served as District Attorney since 2003, and he was re-elected for a fourth term this spring after he was the only candidate to qualify for the office. He has no prior disciplinary history, according to the Supreme Court.

The 2017 lawsuit was eventually dropped when D’Aquilla withdrew from it, and two others continued the legal fight with other lawyers.

D’Aquilla said at the time he reluctantly agreed to file the lawsuit following a groundswell of complaints by the public who were concerned with how the council had been handling parish business.

During the West Feliciana Parish Council meeting in early 2017, a woman who had served on the parish’s tourism commission happened to be at the meeting but wasn’t told the council planned to vote on her removal. Two others who were removed from planning and tourism commissions were also voted out, but not by the required super-majority needed to remove members.

The state’s open meetings laws require local governments to give notice and an outline of matters they plan to take up during public meetings.

“It’s very unfortunate for the people who were victimized by the council,” D’Aquilla said. “They got thrown to the side.”