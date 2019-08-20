East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard appeared in court Tuesday on misdemeanor charges stemming from a profanity-filled confrontation with a young party-goer last summer, but a status hearing in the case was delayed until Dec. 12.

Bernard, 57, is charged with simple battery, and entering and remaining after being forbidden. She pleaded not guilty in March.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday his office interviewed another alleged victim in the case last week.

A viral video from the night in question shows Bernard putting her hands to the neck of a young man at a Lakeside home last August.

Right after the incident, Bernard said she went to the home on High Lake Drive, down the street from her home, after hearing loud noises. She said she knocked on the door and knows the owners of the home, whom she called “close personal friends.”

Three days after the incident, Bernard apologized for the profanity she used that night and the embarrassment the incident caused to friends and family, as well as distracting from her work on the School Board. She didn't apologize for going into the house to begin with or any of her other actions that night.

Bernard has resisted scattered calls for her to resign from the School Board. Three weeks after the incident, Bernard did resign from her position as vice president of the board. She made no mention of the incident in her resignation letter, saying instead that she left board leadership because her husband had been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

Bernard was first elected to the board in 2010 and is in her third term representing south Baton Rouge’s District 8. She was re-elected to her third term in July 2018, just weeks before the incident, after no one qualified to run against her.