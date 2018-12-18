A former office manager and bookkeeper for a Baton Rouge construction firm was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison Tuesday for defrauding the company, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
Dianna Carrington, 41, of Baton Rouge, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson to pay more than $235,000 in restitution to J.W. Grand Construction Inc. in addition to serving 22 months behind bars.
Carrington admitted to fraudulently diverting at least $235,869 from the company's business accounts to her personal checking and credit card account for her own use, Fremin said.
She also went by the names Deanna Collier, Dianna Collier and Dee Blackburn, he said.