A granddaughter of an elderly Baton Rouge woman who died from infected bedsores in July 2018 has pleaded no contest to negligent homicide.

Carlnessa Butler, 24, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced late last week to five years in prison. She was given credit for the two years she has spent behind bars since her arrest in the death of her grandmother, Barbara Lewis-Brown, 77.

+3 In bedsore-related death of 77-year-old grandmother, two Baton Rouge cousins plead not guilty Two granddaughters of a 77-year-old Baton Rouge woman who suffered what police described as a gruesome bedsore-related death in July pleaded n…

Butler's attorney, Gail Ray, said Wednesday that Butler should be released from custody very soon.

Three other family members are charged with manslaughter in the case: Lewis-Brown's son and daughter, Carl Lewis, 58, of Zachary, and Chira Lewis, 57, of Baton Rouge, and another granddaughter, Chasity Lewis, 38, of Baton Rouge. They have pleaded not guilty and have court dates next month before state District Judge Richard Anderson.

Butler also was charged with manslaughter before she pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. A no contest plea carries the same weight in criminal court as a guilty plea but cannot be used against a defendant in a civil proceeding.

Lewis-Brown died July 22, 2018, after she was found suffering from severely infected bedsores and living in deplorable conditions in her North Foster Drive apartment, covered in her own waste with maggots all over her body, authorities said.

+3 In bedsore-related death of 77-year-old mother, two plead not guilty to manslaughter The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Baton Rouge woman who died in July from infected bedsores pleaded not guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark has said autopsy results showed the woman died from “complications of infected deep pressure ulcers with superimposed fecal contamination.” She also was malnourished and dehydrated.