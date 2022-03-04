A Baton Rouge man wanted to "kill or injure as many officers as possible" the day he fatally shot Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. during an April 2020 ambush, prosecutors allege in a new court filing.
That allegation drew a strong rebuke Friday from one of Ronnie Kato's lawyers, who accused prosecutors of attempting to inflame a future jury and the local community.
Prosecutors said previously that, more than two years before Kato allegedly killed his girlfriend's stepfather and Hutto in what began as a domestic dispute, he reportedly threatened the woman by invoking the name of a man who had killed three law officers during a 2016 ambush in Baton Rouge.
Kato told his girlfriend in August 2017 that he would "Gavin Long the police" if she summoned law enforcement during an argument over a child he had with another woman, according to a previous complaint against him.
The chilling remark came a few months after Long traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Baton Rouge and ambushed local law enforcement outside an Airline Highway convenience store, killing three officers and wounding three more. Long was eventually killed by officers. The ambush occurred a few weeks after the Alton Sterling shooting.
Prosecutors want to use Kato's Gavin Long remark in his first-degree murder trial. A hearing on their request is set for May 23. Kato faces a possible death sentence if convicted as charged.
"By threatening to `Gavin Long' police the defendant was threatening to ambush police officers and to kill or injure as many officers as possible," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorneys Dana Cummings and Kathleen Barrios argue in their new court filing.
"This was a foreshadowing of the exact event that occurred on April 26, 2020 when the defendant hid in a vehicle with tinted windows and ambushed officers as they approached the vehicle," the prosecutors say.
Cummings and Barrios claim Kato's prior threat demonstrates that his motive in the 2020 ambush "was that he wanted to kill police officers; it's why he said what he did previously and why he committed the crimes of April 26, 2020."
The prior threat also establishes that Kato "had the specific intent to kill the victim and other officers in this case because he threatened the act by referencing the man known for ambushing and killing police officers," they argue.
"...(H)e armed himself with an assault rifle and laid in wait for police officers, just as Gavin Long did. His reference to Gavin Long also indicates that he knew what he was doing as he carried out substantially the same acts as this previous assassin," the prosecutors allege.
Cummings and Barrios further claim that Kato's remark establishes that he did not "accidentally or mistakenly kill" Hutto or injure two other officers.
Franz Borghardt, one of Kato's lawyers, said Friday after a court proceeding in the case that the state's allegations that Kato intended to kill as many officers as possible "simply aren't true."
"What this is really about is trying to inflame a jury and the community by connecting Gavin Long with Ronnie," he said.
Kato, 37, allegedly killed his girlfriend's stepfather, Curtis Richardson, 58, during a domestic dispute on North Pamela Drive, then fatally shot Hutto, 45, several hours later while police were searching for Kato at a home on Conrad Drive. Kato is the father of the woman's three children.
Prosecutors dismissed a first-degree murder charge in the Richardson slaying because his wife and stepdaughter — Kato's girlfriend — will not cooperate with them. Blood relatives of Richardson have said they back the state's decision to seek Kato's execution.
Cpl. Derrick Maglone was critically injured in the police encounter but released from the hospital May 7, 2020.
Hutto, a 21-year veteran of the police force and a sergeant at the time of his death, received the rank of lieutenant posthumously.
An investigative report released a year after the 2016 Gavin Long ambush described him as a paranoid man fixated on seeking retribution for Sterling and others he believe had been unjustly killed by law enforcement. Sterling was shot by Baton Rouge police who had been summoned to investigate a complaint about an armed man outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.