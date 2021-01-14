A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting an elderly woman during a botched 2019 burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch roads will stand trial Sept. 20, a judge decided Thursday.

Xavier Cade, 16, is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 30, 2019, killing of Angela Haymon, 74, a wife and great-grandmother.

In elderly Baton Rouge woman's killing, boy pleads not guilty to murder charge A Baton Rouge teen accused of shooting an elderly woman to death during a botched December burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch ro…

Cade had turned 15 several weeks before the shooting.

Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport on Morel Avenue in the Antioch Villa subdivision when she was shot in the chest by Cade, authorities have said.

Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens — Xavier Cade and his brother — and shot Cade in the back while he was fleeing the scene. Cade was arrested after undergoing surgery.

Cade told his mother he was trying to break into cars when the deadly confrontation occurred, according to testimony at a juvenile court hearing last February.

Octavia Cade testified her son told her he was under the carport when the victim came out of the house yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle Xavier Cade was holding, causing the weapon to go off in the process.

That hunting rifle had been stolen one week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from Haymon's house, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said.

New info on killing of elderly Baton Rouge woman: Teen allegedly stole gun from car across street A hunting rifle used in the December fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge great-grandmother had been stolen one week earlier from a vehicle parked …

Items associated with the rifle were later found in the brothers' shared bedroom, a detective testified last year. Their family lives just around the corner from where the shooting occurred.

Octavia Cade has said Haymon's retired husband was her co-worker. She described him and his family as "wonderful people."

Xavier Cade, who is being prosecuted in the 19th Judicial District Court, faces a sentence of life in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years if he's found guilty as charged in the slaying.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham is presiding over the case.

Cade's brother, Jerome Cade, 17, is accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's residence. A juvenile court judge last year found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.