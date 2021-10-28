A Baton Rouge man accused in two fatal April shootings was indicted Thursday in one of them.

Mekhi Palmer-Davis, 19, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Raychard Flowers, 21, on Gayosa Street.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. on April 29 in the 2600 block of Gayosa, police have said.

Palmer-Davis, of the 8000 block of Jefferson Highway, was arrested July 1 by the Fugitive Task Force in Flowers' death.

He was arrested again July 22, while in jail, and booked on a murder charge in the April 24 shooting death of Carlton Phillips, 21. His body was found inside a car on North Donmoor Avenue.

At the time of that shooting, police said they suspected it was drug-related.

The slaying of Phillips has not yet been presented to a grand jury.

The case involving Flowers' killing has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.