De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents.
When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors say. Ellis hopped out of the light-colored Chevy Malibu and ran up to Barber, attempting to steal his car. During the carjacking, he shot the aspiring Southern University business student several times, according to a motion East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore filed in 19th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
Barber, 22, died in the parking lot next to his vehicle. He was just a few months shy of graduation.
“He was a sweet boy, a sweet young man,” Barber's aunt, Yolanda Butcher, told The Advocate days after his death. “I don’t care how old they are. They hurt an innocent young man.”
Barber's family may get their wish for justice. In his motion, Moore petitioned the court to transfer Ellis' case from the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court to the 19th JDC, where the teen can be tried as an adult.
Ellis and a 17-year-old boy were detained by police the day of the shooting. Ellis was officially taken into custody July 22 on charges of carjacking and first-degree murder, according to his arrest report. Moore cited the Louisiana Children's Code in arguing that the teen's murder charge should be handled in adult criminal court because Ellis was older than 15 at the time of the killing, and he's already been indicted.
Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney found probable cause for the first-degree murder charge during a Sept. 23 detention hearing, juvenile court records attached to Moore's motion indicate. That means Ellis' case "is now subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the district court for all subsequent procedures," the district attorney said. Moore also petitioned for a bail hearing.
Authorities have not released the name of Ellis' 17-year-old co-defendant. A Baton Rouge police spokesman said Thursday that no other suspects face charges in connection with Barber's homicide.
Moore's motion included Ellis' arrest report, which indicates he and his accomplice were involved in three separate carjackings reported the morning of the slaying.
Detectives questioned a group of tenants at the Cadence at Southern University apartments who said two men pointed a gun at them and tried to steal their car in the parking lot of the the complex, located in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway. They group sped off and managed to escape, but told police investigating Barber's death that the gunmen were traveling in a light-colored Chevy Malibu.
The fatal shooting happened moments after the first attempted carjacking. Thirty minutes after investigators arrived to the scene of the shooting, a third carjacking was reported about three miles south in the 3900 block of Plank Road. Security cameras showed a Malibu, which fit the description of the vehicle involved in the prior incidents, pull into the complex and drop one of the suspects off moments before he stole a vehicle at gunpoint.
Patrol officers found the Malibu and took the teens into custody. According to Ellis' arrest report, that's when homicide detectives questioned him and the 17-year-old. Both admitted to the roles in the carjackings and the fatal shooting, the charging affidavit states.
Detectives questioned Ellis's accomplice again July 20. The teen identified Ellis as the one who ran up to Barber and shot him as he was attempting to get into his vehicle, the affidavit said. He also said Ellis was the gunman behind the two other carjackings that day.