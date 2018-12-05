Two Baton Rouge teenagers were indicted in state district court Wednesday in the Aug. 11 drug-related shooting death of a 32-year-old man at a North Foster Drive car wash.

Gregory Howard IV, 15, of 3816 Ozark St., and Tayan Jackson, 17, of 231 Crestview Drive, were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Spencer Hebert.

Prosecutors say drug deal led 3 boys to kill; 2 of them will face charges in adult court Two boys ages 15 and 16 will be tried as adults in the Aug. 11 killing of a man at a North Foster Drive car wash during what prosecutors calle…

Hebert was shot once in the side and once in the back during what authorities have called a drug deal gone bad.

The case of a 13-year-old boy also arrested in the fatal shooting is being handled in East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court.

The 19th Judicial District Court case involving Howard and Jackson has been assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.

Howard and Jackson could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, but they would have the opportunity for parole.