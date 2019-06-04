Federal prosecutors charged the former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation with fraud Tuesday, alleging he falsified vouchers to cover up thefts worth more than a half-million dollars -- including the taking of gift cards intended for cancer patients.

A bill of information filed in U.S. District Court says John Paul Funes, 49, labeled personal charter flights as "outbound patient transports" so the foundation's accounting office would pay for them, and that he had checks cut to others who would then funnel much of the money back to him. As the foundation's auditors closed in, he created false documents while attempting to cover up his crimes, the prosecutors said.

"Not only did Mr. Funes violate the trust of the Foundation and Our Lady of the Lake, but he also betrayed the trust of the people served by the Lake and its many donors whose generosity was abused," U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin said.

The foundation promotes the mission of the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Ten years after being hired as its executive director, Funes was paid $351,081 — including $42,448 in incentives and other benefits in 2017.

When Funes might be required to appear in court wasn't immediately known. He would appear first before a federal magistrate and then be set for an appearance for a U.S. District Court judge within a matter of days.

His lawyer, former federal prosecutor Walt Green, said Funes regretted what had occurred.

"John Paul Funes continues to accept full responsibility for his actions and is taking the steps necessary toward restitution to Our Lady of the Lake Foundation," Green said in an emailed statement. "He is extremely remorseful for the harm caused to the institution and others, including family, all of whom had no knowledge of any wrongdoing. Finally, John Paul has and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies regarding this matter."

The hospital said "it is reassuring the investigation is nearing a close."

"We condemn Mr. Funes’ fraudulent and selfish actions and are truly sorry for the harm that he has caused to our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and anyone else impacted by Mr. Funes’ crimes," it said.

The bill of information said Funes' position allowed him to both submit and approve false vouchers that would lead the foundation's finance office to fund his crimes.

"... for example, Funes submitted numerous fraudulent vouchers in which he represented that Foundation funds were necessary to pay a charter flight company to make time-sensitive 'outbound patient transports' from Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, when in fact Funes was repeatedly using the flight company's services for his own personal benefit," the bill of information said. Further, "Funes submitted numerous vouchers in which he fraudulently represented that funds were necessary to purchase gift cards that would be provided to cancer patients, when in fact Funes often used the cards for his own personal benefit."

The crimes occurred between 2012 and September 2018, the prosecutors said. Funes is charged with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

An independent auditor who looked into the questionable financial transactions previously said Funes acted alone in diverting the money. And at least some of the money was allegedly used improperly to pay the parent of an LSU athlete.

He reportedly gave foundation money to the parent of an LSU athlete, ostensibly as wages for a job, according to two sources familiar with the investigation who asked not to be identified because both said they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The independent audit was ordered by hospital executives shortly after Funes was fired last Nov. 6.

Funes became president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation in December 2007. He organized some of the region's largest fundraising dances, contests, bingo games, dinners and soirées that were attended by Baton Rouge high society. The foundation has 17 employees and is now headed by Christel Slaughter.

During Funes' tenure, the net assets of the OLOL Foundation’s holdings nearly doubled, growing to $40.2 million for 2017, according to records the foundation must file with the federal Internal Revenue Service.

Funes had told friends after being fired that he made “a mistake,” without going into details.