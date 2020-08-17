The first jury trial at the 19th Judicial District Court in five months got underway Monday as prospective jurors wearing masks and practicing social distancing reported to the downtown Baton Rouge courthouse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of potential jurors from East Baton Rouge Parish initially gathered in the large jury management room on the courthouse's first floor, then panels of 14 prospective jurors were taken to a second-floor courtroom for questioning throughout the day.

Members of the prosecution and defense teams also wore masks.

Each prospective juror had their temperature checked via a hand-held thermometer as they entered the courthouse, as did all visitors to the building.

By the end of the day, a 12-person jury and two alternate jurors had been selected to hear the case of Thomas James Green Jr., who is charged in domestic violence-related incidents with attempted second-degree murder and communicating false information of a planned arson.

Opening statements and witness testimony will begin Tuesday in the 19th JDC's large 11th-floor courtroom. Retired Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Raymond Bigelow is the presiding judge.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he appreciated all of the parties and the court working to "start to get us back to a new normal."

"Things are constantly changing and we will continue to adapt," he said. "Once this trial concludes we will all get together to review the process and take input from all involved to continue to make the process the best it can be."

Moore said juror comfort and safety have been and will continue to be a priority.

Green, 61, is the alleged victim's ex-boyfriend.

An arrest warrant alleges Green told the woman he was going to kill her and then struck her in the face several times with a silver chain wrapped around his hand on Jan. 9, 2018, on Stanford Avenue.

Another warrant states that Green broke the front window of the Mills Avenue residence the woman was renting on Dec. 24, 2017, and told the owner he would burn it down if she was not evicted.

East Baton Rouge Parish grand jurors went back to work in the 19th JDC in mid-June. No indictments had been handed down since March 12. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 22 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The 19th Judicial District Court is planning to have no more than one criminal trial per week to limit the number of people in the courthouse.