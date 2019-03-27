Two Baton Rouge man were indicted Wednesday in the November shooting death of a 37-year-old man on Barber Street just off College Drive.

James Michael Johnson, 23, of 4631 Aldrich Drive, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Westley Pullins, and John Raby Simpson, 24, of 3953 Tyrone St., was indicted on accessory after the fact.

Police believe Johnson shot Pullins during a drug deal on Nov. 12 because he thought the victim had stolen a gun from him earlier, an arrest warrant says. Johnson took the drugs after the shooting, the warrant states.

Simpson allegedly accompanied Johnson to buy drugs from Pullins, but did not fire a weapon, the documents say.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.