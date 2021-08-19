A Baton Rouge man and two from Baker have been indicted in a drug-related ambush killing on Napoleon Street that involved fake money and injured two others.

Johnathon Jerman West, 31, Reco Remone Hayes, 35, and Christopher Montrel Nixon, 34, were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday with second-degree murder in the April 19 killing of George Stevenson, 25.

Baton Rouge police say West led Stevenson and two others — a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old — into a shooting ambush after he bought drugs with fake money.

Detectives learned Stevenson and two others had met West for a drug deal earlier in the evening. After West paid Stevenson for the narcotics, he left the scene — but Stevenson found out the money was counterfeit after West left.

Stevenson, driving with the other two people, chased West through Baton Rouge to get his drugs back. But as they approached the Myrtle Avenue-Napoleon intersection, multiple people began shooting at the car. Those who survived the shootout said three armed people were standing in wait for them in the roadway, documents say.

A witness told police several people were shooting dice on Napoleon when they received a call about West being chased. Detectives believe West knew the money was counterfeit and “intentionally led the victims into an ambush” after calling his friends to lie in wait for the car, an arrest warrant says.

West did not fire at the car, but he led them into harm’s way, the warrant states.

West, of Baton Rouge, and Hayes and Nixon, both of Baker, also were indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The case is assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.