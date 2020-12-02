A Baton Rouge man calmly told two dispatchers on June 6, 2016, that he had just strangled his wife in their Castle Hill Drive home, a jury at his second-degree murder trial heard Wednesday.

In an audio recording played in court by East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors, Donald Wayne Germany II told a 911 dispatcher about his wife Nichole Michelle Jones.

"I killed her. I strangled her," Germany, now 46, said in a calm voice.

When the dispatcher asked if Jones needed help, Germany replied, "It's too late. I tried."

After the 911 operator transferred Germany's call to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Germany told a second dispatcher that he had hurt his wife.

"I need you guys to come pick me up," Germany calmly said again. "I strangled her. I tried to revive her. I couldn't. I think I broke her neck."

Authorities have said Germany told sheriff's deputies that he and Jones, 41, had argued the day before, and the argument continued the next day when he strangled her in bed.

Germany faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, but his lead attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, told the jury in her opening statement Wednesday that Germany is guilty only of manslaughter — a crime committed in the heat of passion punishable by up to 40 years behind bars.

Lagattuta said Germany and his wife had been having marital problems, and he snapped.

"This is not a whodunit," she said. "I'm not going to stand here and say he's not guilty."

Lead prosecutor Stuart Theriot told jurors that the evidence will show Germany is guilty as charged in killing Jones, a nurse and military veteran. Germany also is a military veteran.

Chiquita Broussard, the lead East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detective on the case, testified Wednesday that Germany was charged with second-degree murder rather than manslaughter because the couple had been experiencing marital problems for several years and he could have left the relationship.

Broussard also said Germany had a text conversation with his wife the night before she was killed, and also had a face-to-face conversation with her immediately prior to her death.

"I didn't feel manslaughter was the correct charge ... because this wasn't done in the heat of the moment," the detective said while being questioned by Theriot.

"Mr. Germany described the conversation (the morning of her death) as a very calm conversation," Broussard added in response to a question from Lagattuta.

Lagattuta said Germany will testify in his own defense.

"Donald needs closure. He needs to tell his story," she told the jury.

Germany and Jones had been married since 2000 and had a daughter in 2005, Lagattuta said.

Before calling 911, Germany confessed to family members on the phone that he had killed his wife and asked them to pick up his daughter — who was 11 at the time — from the house, sheriff's officials have said.

The child was in the house at the time of the killing but did not witness it.

Germany told deputies he had previously attempted suicide in 2015 and said he suspected his wife of having an affair. His arrest report says he confronted her the morning of June 6, 2016, about his suspicions of having an affair and accused her of wanting him to die when he attempted suicide. Germany said his wife told him she respected his wishes to die, after which he grabbed her throat and strangled her, the report states.

Ten months before Jones' killing, Germany was arrested on a count of simple assault in an incident involving his wife. She told deputies that after she arrived home from work in August 2015, she got into an argument with Germany after he accused her of cheating on him, according to an arrest report. Jones said Germany told her he was going to kill her, the report says.

Germany denied that claim but acknowledged “some of the statements he made may have implied that,” the document states.

The case was dropped after prosecutors had trouble getting in touch with the victim.

The trial will resume Thursday. State District Judge Beau Higginbotham is presiding.