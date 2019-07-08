A former LSU student going on trial this week on a negligent homicide charge in the 2017 hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver pleaded not guilty Monday to obstructing justice in the ensuing investigation.
Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is accused of deleting hundreds of files from his phone shortly after a state judge signed a search warrant for the phone on Nov. 8, 2017, and ordered Naquin to preserve its contents.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14, 2017.
Jury selection will begin Monday for Naquin on the negligent homicide charge. He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty on that charge.
East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors, who last week charged Naquin with obstruction of justice, said they'll deal with that charge after the negligent homicide case is resolved.
Naquin was under arrest when the phone files were deleted but he had not been formally charged at that point. He was arrested in October 2017, and formally charged in early 2018..
Gruver died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity, authorities have said.
His blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in his system.
Prosecutors have said multiple witnesses reported that Naquin targeted Gruver and was central to the hazing event.
Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into Gruver’s death.