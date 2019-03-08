A judge recently dismissed one of the three federal lawsuits by inmates with Hepatitis C who claimed prison officials denied them available life-saving treatment, ruling that lack of access to a certain drug — even one with impressive outcomes — does not rise to the level of deliberate indifference to a prisoner's medical care.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick found that while inmate Richard Henderson did not immediately have access upon its approval to Harvoni, an expensive, yet highly effective drug, prison officials continued to monitor and respond to his health needs.

"That plaintiff was not prescribed Harvoni, his preferred treatment, as soon as it was on the market, does not rise to a constitutional violation," Dick wrote in her Feb. 22 ruling. "During this three year period, lab work was routinely performed specific to monitoring his (Hepatitis C virus) and plaintiff received routine ultrasounds of his abdomen and consults in the Hepatology Clinic."

Henderson, who had advanced stages of the blood-borne virus, was given a less effective treatment in 2014. But he wanted access to a treatment that was proven to be almost 50 percent more effective than the drugs he was given.

The new type of treatment Henderson sought, called Direct Acting Antivirals, cost upwards of $100,000 when first approved in 2014, but the price has since dropped to closer to around $10,000. Many lawsuits around the nation have changed how prisons and Medicaid administrators provide the treatment after years of resistance to the highly expensive drug.

In 2017, two years after Henderson filed the lawsuit, prison officials ruled him a candidate for the new, more expensive treatment for Hepatitis C. He has since received multiple rounds of the treatment, but has not yet been cured, the lawsuit says.

However, Henderson alleged in the lawsuit that prison officials waited too long to provide him, and other inmates, access to the new treatment. It wasn't until October 2016 that the prison created a policy to distribute the expensive treatment to inmates, about two years after it was federally approved in 2014.

"Plaintiff also complains that (a prison nurse) prescribed Harvoni to non-inmate Medicaid patients in 2015; however, this is irrelevant to the issue before the court in this case," Dick wrote. "Non-inmate Medicaid patients are not similarly situated to inmate-patients for purposes of analyzing whether a constitutional violation has occurred.”

In her decision, Dick wrote that for there to be a constitutional violation, Henderson would have had to have shown deliberate indifference on the part of prison officials to his condition. She called that an "extremely high standard to meet."

Henderson's lawsuit was similar to those filed by inmates Tony Cormier and Levell Doughty. All three are inmates diagnosed with Hepatitis C who are imprisoned at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, which has a Liver Clinic that caters to the medical needs of those with severe liver diseases, including Hepatitis C.

All three of their lawsuits claim the corrections department violated their 8th and 14th amendments by making medical decisions based on cost and neglecting their care.

3 companies vying to become state partner on Hepatitis C treatment for Medicaid patients, prisoners Louisiana is one step closer to implementing a new method of obtaining normally pricey Hepatitis C drugs — a move that health officials hope w…

Cormier's and Doughty's cases remain open. Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, also did not comment on those specific cases, but said the department was not surprised to see Dick's ruling.

"We are very confident that each of these individuals was treated in a medically appropriate manner," Pastorick wrote in a statement.

The attorney representing all three inmates in the cases, Joseph Long, declined to comment on how this ruling might affect the two remaining cases, saying he he did not want to prejudice the remaining cases. However, he provided a statement from Henderson last week.

"This lawsuit was never about money. This was about forcing the state to buy medicine for us when they used to just let us die," Henderson wrote. "That's more important than money. We may be just prisoners, but death was not part of our sentence."

In court filings affiliated with Doughty's case, Long has alleged the corrections department had a policy that let prisoners with Hepatitis C die, because they did not begin providing the live-saving treatment until 2016, years after it was available.

The filing says prison officials have provided him with inmate autopsies that prove this allegation, but they remain under seal. He has requested the court unseal them.

Dick's recent ruling did not address the allegation that the corrections department had a policy that let inmates with Hepatitis C die.