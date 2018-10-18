The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Baton Rouge woman who died in July from infected bedsores pleaded not guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Carl Lewis, 56, of Zachary, and his sister, Chira Lewis, 55, of Baton Rouge, were indicted last month by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the death of Barbara Lewis-Brown.

Lewis-Brown's granddaughters, Chasity Lewis, 37, and Carlnessa Butler, 22, both of Baton Rouge, also were indicted on manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Lewis-Brown died July 22 after she was found in her North Foster Drive apartment suffering from severely infected bedsores and living in deplorable conditions. She was covered in her own waste with maggots all over her body.

She also was malnourished and dehydrated, an autopsy revealed.

The next court date for all four defendants is Jan. 7. State District Judge Richard Anderson is presiding over the case.

