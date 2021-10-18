The man who led police on a 10-mile chase from Walker to Baton Rouge, reaching speeds of nearly 120 mph at one point, was traveling 90 mph when he collided with a car on Florida Boulevard, killing that driver, a prosecutor told a jury Monday.

But an attorney for Reginald Weeden, who is standing trial in the 2017 death of Jonathan Scott, argued to jurors that a Livingston Parish sheriff's narcotics detective and a Denham Springs police officer who pursued the fleeing Weeden across parish lines into East Baton Rouge Parish share some responsibility for the fatal crash.

Weeden, 34, of Baton Rouge, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Scott, 23, also of Baton Rouge. He faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty as charged.

Weeden was initially booked on negligent homicide and then formally charged with vehicular homicide. But he was later charged with the stiffer crime of manslaughter after he rejected an offer to plead guilty to vehicular homicide in exchange for a 30-year prison term.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors would have dismissed two drug charges against him if he had accepted that deal.

Ron Haley, one of Weeden's lawyers, also said in his opening statement to the jury Monday that Scott himself, who had marijuana in his system after the crash, is partially to blame for the crash because he turned left at a green light -- without waiting for a green arrow -- into Weeden's path at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Stevendale Road not far from the Amite River bridge. Weeden had a green light and the right of way, Haley said.

Weeden was being pursued by narcotics detectives from Livingston Parish at the time. Drugs were found in his system after the fatal crash, prosecutors have said.

At the time of the crash, Weeden was free on bail while awaiting criminal proceedings from an Aug. 11, 2017, drug arrest.

Prosecutor Adam Kwentua told jurors that the impact of the fatal Sept. 5, 2017, collision knocked Scott's car 200 feet. The speed limit where the crash occurred was 55 mph.

East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark testified that Scott's death was classified as a homicide. He said Scott suffered multiple blunt force injuries, including skull fractures, a broken leg and a lacerated aorta, the largest artery in the body.

Det. Kyle Hotard with the Livingston Sheriff's Office testified that he and another narcotics officer were assisting probation and parole officers with a compliance check at a residence in Walker the night of Sept. 5, 2017, when they learned that an unidentified person -- who turned out to be Weeden -- was coming to the home to deliver drugs. When the two narcotics officers approached Weeden's Dodge Charger and identified themselves, he backed up and sped off, Hotard said.

"He tried to run me and my partner over. That's why we continued the pursuit," Hotard said when Haley asked the detective why he chased Weeden from Livingston into East Baton Rouge in his unmarked pickup with lights and sirens activated.

Hotard said he called off his own pursuit when he lost sight of Weeden after crossing the Amite River bridge into East Baton Rouge.

But Denham Springs officer Michael Brumfield, who joined the chase once Weeden and Hotard reached Denham Springs, said he pursued Weeden into Baton Rouge in his marked police unit until the crash occurred about two minutes later.

Brumfield's dash camera video showed his SUV pass up Hotard before Hotard broke off from the chase. Brumfield said the Denham Springs police pursuit policy allows for high-speed chases but mandates that a marked unit must be out front.

Brumfield testified that the severity of the underlying incident determines whether a chase is necessary. But he acknowledged under questioning by Dedrick Moore, who is Haley's law partner, that he was not aware why Hotard was pursuing Weeden.

Brumfield said he felt it necessary to join the pursuit when he saw that a lone officer in an unmarked vehicle was chasing the speeding Charger with flashing lights and sirens blaring.

The trial will resume Tuesday in state District Judge Christopher Dassau's courtroom.

In 2005, Weeden was convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of a 55-year-old man who Weeden and another man struck repeatedly with a tree branch on Dec. 9, 2004, according to The Advocate archives.

Weeden was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor in that case, East Baton Rouge court records show.