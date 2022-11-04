Residents who were evacuated this week when a Canadian National freight train derailed and spilled dangerous hydrochloric acid in St. James Parish have filed their first lawsuits over the accident.
Two lawsuits were filed in state court in St. James on Thursday, one day after the tank cars derailed in the small Mississippi River community of Paulina and while many residents were still under evacuation orders, court papers show.
The suits name Canadian National or related corporations as the sole defendant. They make a variety of negligence claims against the international rail company, including over the operation of the train and the maintenance of the tracks.
"We just want to make sure that people are fairly compensated for any fear or fright, any inconvenience and bodily injury they may have," Gonzales plaintiff's attorney Travis Turner said Friday.
Turner's suit in the 23rd Judicial District Court is seeking class-action status.
The freight train, which was headed south, went off the tracks near La. 642 about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers have said. Concern about vapors from the leaking acid eventually led to the evacuation of about 200 homes off La. 642 and River Road on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
After emergency crews were able to stabilize the leak, neutralize much of the spilled acid to cut the vapors and remove most of the rail cars, the evacuation order was lifted for all but two homes Thursday afternoon.
Local officials reported no injuries from the derailment.
On Friday, a CN spokesman said train "movements have resumed at the site" of the crash while company environmental crews continue to do remediation work.
State Police, parish and CN officials are looking at the cause of the crash. A spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration said the agency was also conducting its own investigation; while the length of those probes can vary, the spokesman said the agency aims to complete them within six months.
Parish officials have said investigators are looking at the wheels on one of the tank cars that appeared to come loose, slip under the cylindrical tank and break it open, releasing corrosive hydrochloric acid onto the tracks and sparking vapors to waft from the crash site.
They are also evaluating the track where the derailment happened.
Tallies on the number of cars that went off the tracks have shifted over time, but a CN spokesman on Thursday afternoon said the total had reached eight.
It's not clear who owns the damaged tank car or where the hydrochloric acid was headed, but Eric Deroche, St. James' homeland security director, said the hydrochloric acid came from Reagent Chemical.
The company, which has an operation in Geismar in next-door Ascension Parish, bills itself as the largest marketer of hydrochloric acid in North America. The company has its own fleet of more than 3,000 rubber-lined rail tank cars to transport the acid.
The acid, which can burn the skin and damage the respiratory system, has a variety of industrial uses, including in the production of polyvinyl chloride, a common consumer plastic made by plants along the Mississippi.
Chuck Long, a Donaldsonville attorney representing another group of the plaintiffs, said lawyers are bringing the suits quickly to preserve critical evidence for future testing, including removed rail lines and rail car wheels.
"The railroad company already has their lawyers working on this, doing what they need to do to protect themselves. I've got some clients that live right there by the railroad tracks — it's almost in their back yard — and we want to make sure that any evidence that is taken from there" is preserved, Long said.
The same day Long's suit was filed, he and the other plaintiffs' attorneys on that case filed a motion to preserve evidence. Turner said he is planning to file similar actions in his case.
Reagent Chemical has not responded to an email for comment sent Thursday.
The named plaintiffs in Turner's suit are Sheila Jackson and Cynthia Gant.
The named plaintiffs in Long's suit are Steven and Bonnie Poche and Namapala and Amy Nassar and their two children.