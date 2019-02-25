Doctors have declared accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe mentally fit to stand trial, but his attorney said he’s considering an insanity defense because his client can’t recall anything about the crimes he’s accused of committing.

The 37-year-old Clinton man previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes for fatally shooting three men and wounding a fourth. But lawyer Tommy Damico said he’s not ruling out a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

“It’s something we’re considering at this point,” he said.

Sharpe was returned over the weekend to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison from a state mental facility, where doctors determined he can now move forward with his criminal cases, Damico said.

The doctors at the state facility in Jackson concluded Sharpe understands the nature of the charges against him and has the mental capacity to assist his attorneys.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the doctors’ report is “extremely thorough and comprehensive.”

“Based on what I read I wholeheartedly agree with the doctors,” he said Monday.

Damico, however, said the report also indicates that Sharpe has no memory of the time periods during which his alleged crimes occurred, something Damico said will severely limit Sharpe's ability to aid his attorneys.

"They have not been able to say he recalls anything that happened. That's a problem," he said, adding that the report did not address Sharpe’s mental state at the times of the shootings.

Damico said he will argue at a court hearing, which will be held within the next 30 days, that Sharpe is not competent to assist his lawyers.

Sharpe was sent to the state mental hospital for possible competency restoration after state judges in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana declared him incompetent to stand trial in the string of fatal shootings over a four-month span in summer 2017 and within a 25-mile radius in the Clinton area.

Sharpe told investigators he committed the killings to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, according to an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report. He also said he had other tags that had not been filled when he was arrested in October 2017, the report says. He called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 killing of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, and second-degree murder in the slayings of Thomas Bass, 62, in July 2017 and Carroll Breeden Sr., 66, in September 2017.

Breeden, a former BREC commissioner, was shot to death outside his Pride-Port Hudson Road home just across the East Feliciana line in East Baton Rouge. The other slayings occurred in East Feliciana.

Sharpe also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of Buck Hornsby in East Feliciana.