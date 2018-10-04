Two cousins pleaded not guilty to manslaughter Thursday in what Baton Rouge police have described as the gruesome July bedsore-related death of their elderly grandmother.

Chasity Lewis, 37, and Carlnessa Butler, 22, appeared in state District Judge Richard Anderson's courtroom in shackles and prison jumpsuits. They are being held on $300,000 bail.

The women are the granddaughters of 77-year-old Barbara Lewis-Brown, who died July 22 after she was found suffering from severely infected bedsores and living in deplorable conditions, covered in her own waste with maggots all over her body.

Lewis, Butler and Lewis-Brown's son and daughter, Carl Lewis and Chira Lewis, were indicted on manslaughter last month by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Carl Lewis, 56, and Chira Lewis, 55, will be arraigned Oct. 18.