A judge Saturday recessed until Feb. 14 the trial of a man accused of murdering a Highland Road couple in 2015 after members of the prosecution team tested positive for COVID.
Testimony in Ernesto Alonso's first-degree murder trial began Thursday, continued Friday and was scheduled to resume Saturday. But state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts informed the jury Saturday morning that "someone tested positive for COVID."
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III confirmed that two members of the prosecution team tested positive.
The judge informed the jury that the trial could last another three to four days after it resumes Feb. 14.
Alonso, 48, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged in the October 2015 deaths of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.
Alonso did landscaping work for the couple and lived on other property they owned on Nicholson Drive.
His cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, also was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter counts in the slayings. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, has told the jury that his client will testify in his own defense. Court records also indicate Doskey intends to call Garcia to the witness stand, though it is unclear whether Garcia will actually testify or assert his right against self-incrimination.
The jury already has seen surveillance video showing Denis Duplantier's red Chevrolet Silverado pulling into the Petro gas station and truck stop off I-12 in Hammond the evening of Oct. 18, 2015, followed shortly thereafter by Alonso's white pickup. The couple's bodies were found in the red truck that night at the truck stop.
Investigators believe Garcia was driving the victims' truck.
Zip ties were found around the couple's necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.
Prosecutor Dana Cummings has told the jury that $160,000 in cash, believed to have been stolen from a large safe in the Duplantier home, as well as valuable coins and jewelry belonging to the couple, was found at Garcia’s home.