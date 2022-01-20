The man accused of killing a state trooper and a relative in Prairieville while on an October rampage across three parishes pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors last month charged Matthew Mire, 31, with single counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice.

The victim of the attempted murder count is another state trooper at whom Mire allegedly shot.

With defense attorney Russell Barksdale standing next to him, Mire pleaded not guilty to the charges before 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.

In neighboring Ascension Parish, prosecutors notified 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg last month that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mire in the shooting deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, 47, and Pamela Adair, 37.

State seeks execution of man accused of killing trooper and relative in October rampage The state plans to seek the execution of a man accused of killing a state trooper and a family member while on a rampage across parts of three…

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Stromberg has set a trial for Sept. 12.

Mire, of Livingston, also is accused of wounding three other people early on Oct. 9 in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

The incidents prompted a daylong search along Hoo Shoo Too Road in southeastern East Baton Rouge. Because of radio silence maintained by state police during the search, no one was aware that Gaubert had been shot until several hours after his killing.

Mire has pleaded not guilty in Ascension to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and other charges.

+3 Should man accused of killing trooper and woman have right to medical privacy? Judge says no Louisiana State Police can inspect the medical records of a man who was hospitalized after allegedly killing a state trooper and a Prairievill…

The first shootings occurred at French Settlement in Livingston, then Mire ambushed Gaubert while he did paperwork while parked in his patrol car not far from where Adair lived off Airline Highway in Ascension, police have said. After Adair was shot, Mire shot at law officers chasing him in East Baton Rouge, authorities said.