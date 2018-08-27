A Baton Rouge man's murder and drug trial in the 2015 heroin overdose death of a 20-year-old man was delayed Monday.

Prosecutor John Russell told state District Judge Trudy White that new information was brought to his attention during his pretrial preparation in the case of Brandon Jamal Parker, and he feels obliged to follow up on the material.

Parker, 27, was scheduled to stand trial Monday on second-degree murder and possession with intent to distribute heroin in the March 7, 2015, death of James "Alex" Brasfield. Instead, he will return to court Sept. 26 for a hearing.

Parker is accused of selling heroin to Brasfield the night of March 6, 2015.

A witness told investigators that Brasfield went to his residence on Denham Road and ingested the drug before falling asleep. He did not wake up.

Brasfield died of acute heroin intoxication, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark concluded.

Parker is being prosecuted under a rarely-used provision of Louisiana's second-degree murder statute that allows a murder prosecution when someone is killed and the suspect is accused of distributing or dispensing an illegal drug that directly causes the recipient's death.

Jarret McCasland, 29, of Denham Springs, is the only person who has been convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish of second-degree murder under that provision. He was found guilty in 2015 in the heroin overdose death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Flavia "Cathy" Cardenas. She also died with cocaine and other drugs in her system.

McCasland, who is appealing, is serving a mandatory life sentence.