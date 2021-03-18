The 19th Judicial District Court and East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office are hosting a virtual traffic court session Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
The online event is intended to help resolve open traffic cases.
Participants will have the opportunity to pay traffic tickets, have traffic bench warrants recalled, get an extension, schedule a trial date, and speak to a prosecutor.
"We are hoping that by providing our community with a safe way to resolve their tickets, that we can cut away at the nearly 30,000 traffic warrants currently active in our division alone," said Genevieve Robichaux, the 19th JDC traffic court coordinator.
Participants should have their auto insurance card, vehicle registration, valid driver's license or picture identification, and a picture of their inspection sticker.
The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will be available to offer legal advice to those who qualify.
Those with unresolved tickets issued by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police in East Baton Rouge, or the LSU or Southern University police departments are eligible for the virtual court session. Tickets issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department or those received in another parish won't be considered.
Zoom links to the virtual traffic court will be located at www.19thjdc.org on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. A camera-enabled computer, tablet or phone is required. The court proceedings will be recorded.