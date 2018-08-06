A former Baton Rouge assistant principal accused of killing a pregnant colleague and their unborn child in 2016 has been given two months to hire another lawyer after his original attorney was suspended by the state's top court.

Robert Jovantie Marks, 41, of Zachary, was scheduled to stand trial Monday on second-degree murder and first-degree feticide charges in the slaying of Lyntell Washington, 40, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Louisiana Supreme Court, however, suspended Marks' attorney, New Orleans lawyer Lionel "Lon" Burns, for one year on May 1.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is presiding over Marks' case, said Monday he understands that Marks wants to hire another lawyer, so he gave him until Oct. 4 to do so.

Marks was assistant principal at Brookstown Middle Magnet School when Washington, an instructional specialist at the school, disappeared. She was found June 14, 2016, in an Iberville Parish field with a gunshot to the head.

Her car, and her 3-year-old daughter who was wandering near it, were discovered five days earlier on Newcastle Avenue in Baton Rouge. The car was spattered with blood.

Marks was fired in October 2016 shortly after an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him.

He is free on bail and has said he had nothing to do with Washington's killing.

Police have speculated that Marks, who is married, did not want anyone to know Washington was pregnant with his child.