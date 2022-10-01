A longtime Baton Rouge federal judge served his final day on the bench Friday, ending a 20-year career with the judiciary.
Judge Douglas Dodd has been a fixture at the Russell B. Long Federal Building and United States Courthouse for decades. That came to an end this week after he retired from his post as a bankruptcy judge in the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana.
But he was celebrated with one final hurrah by more than 100 members of the legal community, who gathered Thursday night at the Capital Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge for a sendoff.
“I have to say I’m pleasantly humbled by so many of you coming out tonight, especially those of you who traveled great distances to be here,” he joked. “I know I’m not going to be able to explain it well enough. This is more like a wedding reception and a wake. In both cases, the guest of honor does not get to say much.”
The crowd included several of his colleagues in the Middle District as well as federal judges from New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana. Several jurists from Texas, Mississippi and other states traveled to bid Dodd one last farewell before he retired.
“These judges are here as a testament to Judge Dodd,” said District Judge Brian Jackson, who hosted the ceremony. “He was always committed to ensuring that everyone that stood before him as treated fairly, respectfully and with empathy.”
Speaking from the museum’s outdoor plaza against the idyllic backdrop of State Capitol building, several guests reflected on Dodd’s integrity and faithful service to the federal court over two decades.
Shelly Dick, the district’s chief judge, recalled Dodd being featured in the New Orleans Times-Picayune when he graduated from St. John Vianney Preparatory as high school valedictorian. The article referred to him as the “man in the middle,” and described him as bringing people together.
“What does it mean to be the man in the middle,” Dick asked. “It means to always lend a helping hand. You’re not looking to occupy the position of authority, or omnipotence, or power or control. You’d rather lend a hand, be a human bridge. You’re the person that minds the gaps.”
Dodd, a product of Stanford Law School, spent several years patrolling the roads as a Louisiana state trooper before he turned to litigation. He joked that his claim to fame was that he once pulled over the wife of late Hall of Fame basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich.
He was flanked by family members, including his wife of nearly 50 years, during Thursday’s toast to his career.
“I’ve never had to worry about doing right or doing wrong because I’ve always had him as a guide on what to do,” his son Mike Dodd said. “I’m very happy for how he raised me and having all these people here today … means that he did the right thing by other people.”
He spent 20 years as an attorney in New Orleans and taught bankruptcy law at his alma mater Tulane University for years. He was appointed to the federal bench as a bankruptcy judge in 2002.
Wayne Lee spent years practicing law alongside Dodd as an attorney for the Stone Pigman law firm in New Orleans. He described Dodd as a mentor, a friend and an entrusted advisor.
“Judge Dodd has always been a special person to me,” he said. “He’s smart, but he never waved his intelligence around. He’s funny, but he doesn’t use his wit to make fun of people. It’s to make a point, to bring people together, to cut through the conflicts.”
Dodd called Thursday’s ceremony a “thanksgiving” and expressed his gratefulness to his staff, clerks, past and current federal judges he’s served with, courtroom bailiffs and security, federal marshals and family and friends who he said has helped throughout his career.
“With apologies to a certain well-known author, it takes a village to make a federal judge,” Dodd said. “Every single person who is here tonight – every one of you – played a role in producing my progress.”