A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the December robbery and shooting death of a Texas man found in an abandoned house on Dayton Street.

Christopher Pender, 28, of 8947 Rickwood Drive, is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brian Allen Cook, 42, was found dead in the 2500 block of Dayton on Dec. 5. The neighborhood is a small area between Plank Road and Interstate 110 close to the highway overpass.

Pender has a prior simple robbery conviction in Baton Rouge state court, according to his East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indictment.