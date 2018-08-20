Prosecutors are asking a Baton Rouge judge to order a former LSU student accused of hazing in the September alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruver to turn over his cellphone pass code to them.

Sean-Paul Gott's cellphone was seized in November pursuant to a court-authorized search warrant, but investigators have been unable to gain access to its contents because the phone is protected by a pass code.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson wrote in a motion Friday that Gott was asked Aug. 13 in open court to provide the pass code to his own, but he refused.

Gott, 22, of Lafayette, allegedly used the phone to summon Phi Delta Theta pledges to a Sept. 13 "Bible study" ritual that turned fatal for the-18-year-old Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, authorities have said.

Family of Max Gruver files lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages against LSU, fraternity The family of Maxwell Gruver, an LSU student who died in a Phi Delta Theta hazing incident last year, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, saying…

Gott and two other former LSU students -- Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts -- are charged with misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was indicted on a negligent homicide charge.

Johnson wrote Friday that multiple witnesses reported Gott hazed Phi Delta Theta pledges on Sept. 13 and that he used his cellphone to communicate with incoming members to coordinate hazing events.

A search warrant affidavit attached to Johnson's motion states that investigators determined Gott was a main participant in the "Bible study" initiation game where pledges were quizzed about the history of the fraternity and forced to drink alcohol if they answered incorrectly.

+13 Maxwell Gruver case: Gut-wrenching accounts of alleged hazing at Phi Delta Theta house One day in September, Maxwell Gruver received a phone message from a member of the fraternity he hoped to join.

Gruver's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against LSU, Phi Delta Theta, Gott, Naquin, Isto, Forde and others. The suit seeks $25 million in damages.