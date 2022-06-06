Dissatisfied with what they believe is a lack of progress in how sick and disabled inmates are treated at Louisiana State Penitentiary, lawyers for those incarcerated at the facility were in federal court Monday arguing that little has changed since a judge ruled corrections officials had been "deliberately indifferent" to the inmates' medical needs.
In an April 2021 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick found that inmate access to health care is unconstitutionally inadequate in the areas of clinical care, specialty care, infirmary care and emergency care. Diagnoses and treatments are so bad they violate constitutional prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment, she said.
Attorneys representing the inmates at Angola said in court Monday those issues have persisted and, in some cases, worsened.
In her opening statement, Mercedes Montagnes, executive director with the Promise of Justice Initiative, cited several situations between January 2019 and January 2022 where inmates received inadequate care: One patient with hepatitis C suffered for six weeks with pain in his liver before receiving treatment; another with kidney failure was given drugs that likely further damaged the organ; and an inmate with ongoing and debilitating back pain that was ignored finally died of an infection in his spinal cord.
"Despite assurances … they have fixed things, the problems persisted," she said.
Counsel for Department of Corrections officials argued Angola has undergone a transformation since 2021, pointing to seven new nursing hires, changing medical leadership and facility upgrades, such as air conditioning in the infirmary. The attorneys noted officials have "made great strides" to improve medical care in the last year.
The hearing kicked off a two-week period of testimony during which both sides will present evidence.
The plaintiffs' first witness, inmate Dennis Mischler, 70, arrived in a wheelchair, masked, hunched over in apparent pain. It was only after his attorney pointed out the restraints around his wrists were hurting him were they removed.
On the stand, Mischler recounted his chronic struggles with diabetes, urinary tract infections, blood pressure and back deterioration.
For his severe back pain, he is issued ibuprofen, he said. For his diabetes, insulin is prescribed twice a day, but sometimes the corrections officers who give him his medication don't have testers so he can measure his blood sugar.
Without a tester, he could take the wrong amount of insulin to dangerous effect. This happens one or two times a week, he said.
"I think the medical personnel and the procedures at Angola are very poor," he said. "It causes a lot of stress on inmates, certainly for me."
After three falls from his wheelchair, he has seen medical staff frequently, though he said the physicians don't seem to be familiar with his ongoing case.
"We're sort of treated like numbers," he said.
The hearing is the latest development since a class-action lawsuit was filed in 2015 alleging Angola inmates have suffered unnecessary pain, exacerbation of existing conditions, permanent disability, disfigurement and even death as a result of "grossly deficient" medical care.
The judge's ruling was issued after several weeks of testimony at a 2018 trial, months of post-trial briefs filed by both sides, and a visit by Dick to the prison in February 2020.
Angola has been no stranger to federal oversight.
The late U.S. District Judge Frank Polozola, after he became a federal district court judge in 1980, continued to enforce the federal oversight of the prison that started in the mid-1970s and supervised a consent decree at Angola tied to lawsuits about prison conditions from 1983 until 1998.
The long-running legal battle began in 1971 when inmates at Angola sued over conditions there. The suit eventually led to the 1983 federal consent decree, in which Polozola ordered limits on prison populations.