A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide in a 2015 alcohol-related crash on Blackwater Road north of Hooper Road that killed a 35-year-old woman.

Marcus Castille, 45, will be sentenced April 24 by state District Judge Fred Crifasi in the death of Tasha Gross, of Baton Rouge.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Castille was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on July 7, 2015, when it began to flip and continued to overturn until it landed on its roof in a private driveway, State Police have said.

Gross, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and received fatal injuries. Castille was partially ejected and seriously injured. He lost his left arm in the crash.

Castille was booked on vehicular homicide, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no driver's license and other counts.