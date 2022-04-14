A Baton Rouge judge who called a then-convicted killer the "worst of the worst" when he sentenced him to life without parole in 2016 can preside over the man's retrial, and his sentencing too if he's found guilty again of murder, the state's highest court has ruled.
Brandon Boyd, who was 17 when he allegedly shot Emanuelle Myles to death on La Margie Street in 2014, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a non-unanimous jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole by state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.
But Boyd's conviction and sentence were thrown out in 2020 after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts.
When dealing with juvenile killers, the Supreme Court has said life terms without parole should be reserved for the worst cases and worst offenders. For juvenile killers found not to be beyond rehabilitation, Louisiana law allows them a chance at a parole hearing after they've spent 25 years in jail.
After Boyd's conviction and sentence were tossed out, his attorney argued that Higginbotham should be disqualified from presiding over Boyd's retrial and possible resentencing. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office opposed the defense request.
Michael Fiser, who represents Boyd, argued that Higginbotham could not be "fair and unbiased" if he were called upon to sentence Boyd again. He sought Higginbotham's recusal, or disqualification, from the case.
Fellow 19th Judicial District Judge Fred Crifasi ruled in October that Higginbotham could remain on the case. Crifasi noted that Higginbotham was required by law to make a finding as to whether Boyd met the criteria for a life without parole sentence.
Without issuing written reasons, the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal denied Boyd's appeal of that ruling in January, and on Tuesday a unanimous Louisiana Supreme Court did the same.
Fiser said Thursday he was disappointed by the high court's denial "but encouraged that the recusal issue will remain an argument for reversal on appeal if Brandon is sentenced to life without parole again by the same judge."
Boyd and Myles were among those who had gathered in a parking lot to watch four people fight, police have said. At some point during the fight, Boyd — who knew two of the people involved in the fight — pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, police said.
Myles, 24, was killed and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm.
When the 1st Circuit affirmed Boyd's sentence in 2019, Judge Vanessa Whipple said the fact that he was a first-time offender "does little to mitigate the atrocity of the crime."
Circuit Judge Mike McDonald called Boyd "a threat to society" who "earned this sentence."
If Boyd is convicted again of second-degree murder, Higginbotham would once again have to determine whether the mandatory life term would be served with or without parole.