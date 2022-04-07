Was the 2018 killing of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims murder or justifiable homicide? A prosecutor told a jury Thursday it was the former, while one of Dyteon Simpson's lawyers argued it was the latter.
Simpson, 23, of Baker, is accused of shooting Sims, 20, in the face with a 9 mm pistol on Sept. 28, 2018, after Sims intervened during a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus, authorities have said.
In his opening statement to an East Baton Rouge Parish jury, prosecutor Jermaine Guillory said Simpson was among a group of four to six people who aggressively confronted Sims and two people with him as they walked along Harding Boulevard just after midnight.
Guillory said someone in the group of four to six people threw the first punch, and a street brawl ensued. After a male friend of Sims' was sucker-punched by Simpson, Sims came to his friend's aid and hit Simpson. Seconds later, Simpson "unjustifiably" fired a single shot, killing Sims, the prosecutor said.
Guillory said Sims was "shot down without justification and without provocation." He called Simpson the aggressor.
But Hunter Thomas, one of Simpson's attorneys, disputed that characterization. He described the 6-foot-6 Sims as the aggressor and 5-foot-8 Simpson as a man who was defending himself.
"Justification was absolutely there. Provocation was absolutely there," he told the jury.
Thomas argued that Sims, who he said was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, was not an "innocent bystander" and was not trying to break up a fight.
"Does this incident happen but for Wayde being under the influence?" he asked.
Thomas said Sims continued to move toward Simpson even after Simpson displayed his gun, and Simpson did not fire "until he was backed into a corner."
"Dyteon has a right to defend himself. His use of force was justified," he added.
Simpson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, the charge filed against him.
Investigators said they received many tips after releasing a video of the fight and asking for the public’s help prior to an arrest being made. The video shows about eight men in the street fighting, with three or four of them throwing punches. Two men, eventually identified as Sims and Simpson, break from the group and a single shot is then fired.
DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.