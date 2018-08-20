A 34-year-old Baton Rouge man with prior gun and drug convictions was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Dearius Duheart, who once was accused in a horrific 2007 beating and burning death, will serve the federal prison time for possession with intent to distribute marijuana consecutively to any time he receives in a pending parole revocation proceeding in state court, Fremin said.

Former Baton Rouge murder suspect booked on drug, weapons counts A Baton Rouge man with drug and gun convictions who once was accused, but never convicted, in a horrific 2007 death was booked this week into …

Duheart once faced a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Jason Fourmy, 39, whose beaten and burned body was discovered Oct. 31, 2007, in a wooded area of Gayosa Street. An autopsy revealed Fourmy was alive when he was set on fire.

The murder charge was eventually dropped against Duheart, his brother Denako "Mutt" Duheart and another man after three prosecution witnesses were shot to death over a more than two-year span. No one has ever been charged in the deaths of those three women.

Denako Duheart was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison for an unrelated attempted second-degree murder conviction.

Two brothers — Derrick and Jornell Keelen — each were sentenced earlier this year to five years in federal prison in the drug trafficking network in which Dearius Duheart was involved.