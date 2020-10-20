A prosecutor and an attorney for a young man accused of killing his father during an argument in their Shenandoah home last year said Tuesday they're working to resolve the case without a trial.

Anthony Templet, who was 17 when he allegedly shot Burt Templet to death in June 2019, is charged with second-degree murder and could face a sentence of life in prison if convicted on that charge.

The young man's attorneys have said he acted in self-defense.

After a status hearing in the case Tuesday, Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Templet, said he and prosecutor Dana Cummings are working hard to fairly resolve the case.

"We're working toward a right and just outcome," he said outside state District Judge Tarvald Smith's courtroom.

Cummings agreed with Ambeau's assessment.

"We've absolutely been seeking all the details and the truth from day one," she said. "We want to resolve this in a fair and just manner if possible."

Templet was booked with manslaughter after his father's death, but an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him on a second-degree murder charge. Manslaughter carries up to 40 years in prison.

Templet, who has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond, is working in Zachary and living with his stepmother, but Ambeau asked the judge Tuesday to consider allowing the young man to live on his own due to "friction" in his current living arrangement.

Smith took that request under advisement, but did grant Ambeau's request that Templet no longer be required to wear an ankle monitor. The judge said Templet will be tracked via his cellphone.

"He has been an exemplary bonded person," Ambeau told Smith.

Ambeau argued at a hearing last December that Templet suffered “long-term systemic abuse … at the hands of his father.” He said Templet shot his father to avoid “serious bodily harm.”

Cummings acknowledged during that hearing that there are unsubstantiated reports of abuse but said she strongly disagreed with Ambeau’s self-defense argument.

Templet is accused of retrieving two handguns from his father's bedroom and firing multiple shots during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives but claimed his father was the aggressor.

Templet shot his father in the face after the two started arguing, an arrest report states.

"His father stumbled backwards towards the bathroom, and asked Anthony to stop," deputies wrote in the report. "Anthony stated that he did not comply with his father's plea" and instead fired two more rounds that "caused his father to fall onto the bathroom floor."

Templet called 911 after the shooting and reported he had shot and killed his father. The teen later told detectives who questioned him that his father didn't threaten him and was unarmed, according to police reports about the shooting. He also described their relationship as dysfunctional.

Ambeau has said previously that Burt Templet had for years isolated his son from other family members, forbade him from attending school and often physically abused him.