Two Baton Rouge men have been charged in a fatal April 26 shooting on North 35th Street.

Ray Anthony Bell, 36, and Julius Thomas Jr., 29, were indicted Wednesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on second-degree murder in the killing of Deldrian Cox, 27.

Cox was shot multiple times at his home. Police believe the slaying stemmed from a feud between two families.

Thomas, of 10065 Gamma Drive, is accused of organizing the killing. Bell, of 940 N. 31st St., is accused of firing the fatal shots, court documents state.

Baton Rouge police wrote in an arrest warrant for Thomas that he had been involved in an April 19 fight in Maringouin that "turned into a brawl among the suspect's family members and the victim's family."

Investigators also learned that Cox allegedly robbed one of Thomas' relatives in 2016 and that a bounty of $2,500 was placed on Cox for his death, the warrant says.