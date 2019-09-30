A 40-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison on gun and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Monday.
Kendrick Hardnett had pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine.
Baton Rouge police detectives recovered a firearm, cocaine and marijuana from Hardnett's car and $1,100 from his pants during a September 2017 traffic stop, Fremin said, and cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale from his residence the same day.
Hardnett had two prior convictions in East Baton Rouge Parish -- one in 2007 for aggravated second-degree battery and another in 2010 for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.