A DeRidder man who threatened to jump off the Sunshine Bridge after robbing a Donaldsonville business two years ago will serve 10 years in state prison following a plea agreement with prosecutors in Ascension Parish and a determination he was competent to stand trial.
Armed with a knife, Darrin Miller, 27, robbed the Beauty Town business on Thibaut Drive on Feb. 12, 2020 and punched a store clerk before fleeing, according to prosecutors and law enforcement.
Ascension sheriff's deputies looking for Miller learned that he had been seen walking on the Sunshine Bridge some time after the robbery of the clerk's car keys and cash. When they arrived at the bridge, he threatened to jump, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.
The Mississippi River bridge was closed for several hours while deputies negotiated with Miller and got him into custody, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Months after his arrest and a mental health evaluation, Miller was found incompetent to stand trial and that he may not have known right from wrong at the time of the allegations. He was ordered to undergo treatment in mid-September 2020.
His defense attorney, Allen Davis, said the incident on the bridge, along with other factors, had led him to seek the competency review.
But a little more than a year later, in mid-October, after treatment at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System, officials at the state hospital in Jackson found Miller's competency had been restored and was able to stand trial and participate in his defense.
In an agreement with 23rd Judicial District prosecutors, Miller pleaded guilty Monday to counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
In the plea, Miller admitted to holding the store clerk at knifepoint during the robbery and forcing her to turn off the store surveillance system.
The woman was also beaten and had moderate injuries to her face, Miller acknowledged in the plea.
After Miller's plea Monday in Gonzales, Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the 10-year sentence that Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell and Davis had previously negotiated.